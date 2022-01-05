Why now is a great time to start a career in healthcare

Kristen Ramsey, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive from Northwestern Medicine joins John Williams to talk about healthcare job opportunities and career paths at Northwestern Medicine. At Northwestern Medicine, you’re part of a vibrant and collaborative team and you’ll be surrounded by driven and diverse people who make Northwestern Medicine an inspiring place to work. If you would like to learn more about a career in healthcare at Northwestern Medicine, find more information and apply at jobs.nm.org.
