Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses why there is an increase of myopia in children and how information about eyesight is used to detect other illnesses. He also talks about the blood text that can detect signs of Alzheimer’s, International Overdose Awareness day, and whether or not the new COVID vaccines will be effective against the BA 2.86 variant.

