FILE – This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human…
FILE – This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. A study discussed at the 2022 meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. (Ewa Krawczyk/National Cancer Institute via AP)
FILE – This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human…
FILE – This undated fluorescence-colored microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health in September 2016 shows a culture of human breast cancer cells. A study discussed at the 2022 meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. (Ewa Krawczyk/National Cancer Institute via AP)
Dr. Grace Suh, medical director at the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Cancer Center, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about cancer diagnoses increasing among adults and what could be leading to the rise.
Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 2 pm to 6 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by radio veteran Lisa Dent. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)