Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most who should get the pneumonia vaccine, different ways to treat cataracts, and why we need vitamin D. He also discusses why people are choosing to get full-body MRIs, what caused a blood shortage, and whether or not fall drinks are healthy.

