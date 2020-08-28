Who should get tested for COVID-19?

Medical Director Of Critical Care At Northwestern Medicine Central Dupage Hospital, Dr. Jeff Huml joins John Landecker (filling in for Roe Conn) to talk about new guidelines from the CDC about who should be getting tested for COVID-19 and a new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about COVID-19 numbers in suburban Cook County.

