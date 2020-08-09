Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

White Sox Weekly 08/08/20: Dr Jeffrey Kopin discusses how MLB’s season can continue as more Cardinals and Marlins test positive for COVID-19

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An entrance to Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, remain closed Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Louis. Major League Baseball announced Friday night that the entire three-game series between the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals set for this weekend in St. Louis has been postponed after two more Cardinals players and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

WGN Radio’s Mark Carman talks to Dr Jeffrey Kopin, MD, Chief Medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, about the angles Major League Baseball will have to consider in order to complete the season. Plus will we see fans in 2021 at sporting events? Dr Kopin gives his thoughts.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
WGN Radio 720 is The Voice of the White Sox

Andy Masur and Darrin Jackson bring you every game. Pregame with Mark Schanowski or Mark Carman begins 35 minutes before first pitch, with full postgame coverage after the the final out.

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.

White Sox

More White Sox

Popular