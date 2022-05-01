Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most talks about the slight rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Illinois. Then Dr. Most provides an update on the vaccine eligibility for children under 5, and takes listener questions.
When will we see a vaccine for children under the age of 5?
by: Jack Heinrich
