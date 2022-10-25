Dr. Michael Bauer, the medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to discuss why you should get your COVID vaccine booster shot ahead of the holiday season, and whether you can get your flu shot along with your booster.
