Dr. Michael Bauer, pediatrician at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss when parents should take their child to get their COVID vaccine booster following the announcement from the CDC allowing boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds.

