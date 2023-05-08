Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about the end of the COVID emergency authorization, where to request free COVID tests, and whether or not there’s a connection between COVID and a rise in cholesterol. He also explains what RSV is and shares information about a new drug for Alzheimer’s that’s showing promising results.

