Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. To start things off Dr. Most gives an update on the COVID numbers around the state and how long should you should stay in quarantine if you catch the virus. Then Dr. Most talks about a potential universal COVID vaccine that is in the works and to wrap things up Dr. Most answers listener questions.

