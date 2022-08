Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. This week Dr. Most was at the BMW Championship as medical director, so he shares what his week has been like. Then Dr. Most talks about when he thinks the new booster shots will be released. Next Dr. Most provides an update on Monkeypox and what you should know. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

