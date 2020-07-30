Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

When can we realistically expect a coronavirus vaccine?

This picture taken on May 23, 2020 shows a laboratory technician holding a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. – After conclusive results on mice, Thai scientists from the centre have begun testing a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate on monkeys, the phase before human trials. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP) (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Daniel Boyle, infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Anna to talk about Northwestern launching a COVID-19 registry for vaccine trials, Dr. Fauci suggesting wearing goggles to help the spread of COVID-19 and the impact of the flu season on COVID-19.

