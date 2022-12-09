Sterling Sheffield, an assistant professor of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Florida, shows over-the-counter hearing aids Wednesday,…
Sterling Sheffield, an assistant professor of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Florida, shows over-the-counter hearing aids Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. OTC hearing aids started hitting the market in October after the FDA approved them for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, and Sheffield has been testing them. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
Sterling Sheffield, an assistant professor of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Florida, shows over-the-counter hearing aids Wednesday,…
Sterling Sheffield, an assistant professor of Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences at the University of Florida, shows over-the-counter hearing aids Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. OTC hearing aids started hitting the market in October after the FDA approved them for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, and Sheffield has been testing them. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)