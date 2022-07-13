Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss what you need to know about the highly contagious Omicron variant BA.2.75, the rate of transmission, and whether it could cause more serious disease than the other COVID variants.

