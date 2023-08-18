Dr. Evelyn Huang, a doctor in Emergency Medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain what we should know about the rare flesh-eating bacteria that has been found in raw shellfish and what we should be on the lookout for.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka