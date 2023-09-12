Dr. Konstantinos Papadopoulos, a family medicine specialist at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group, joins Lisa Dent to explain what you need to know about the updated COVID-19 vaccine, when the first doses of the new shots will be available, and if the updated vaccine is compatible with the existing ones.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”