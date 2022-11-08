Dr. Evelyn Huang, a doctor in emergency medicine at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain important facts and statistics you should know about mononucleosis, which is commonly know as the “kissing disease.” Dr. Huang also discusses the causes and risk factors of mononucleosis.

