What we know about President Trump’s COVID-19 treatment

Health
Posted: / Updated:

White House physician Sean Conley (C) answers questions surrounded by other doctors, during an update on the condition of US President Donald Trump, on October 5, 2020, at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. – President Donald Trump announced that he is leaving the hospital where he was given emergency treatment for Covid-19 and told the nation, where the virus has killed almost 210,000 people this year, that they have nothing to worry about. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Ben Singer, pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Medicine, joins Anna to help us make sense about how President Trump is being treated for COVID-19.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

