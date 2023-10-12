Dr. Jennifer Simonaire, an allergist and immunologist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain how food allergies are caused and why an allergic reaction to a particular food may be uncomfortable but not severe.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka