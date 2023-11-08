Dr. Veronica Johnson, an obesity medicine specialist at the Northwestern Medicine Center for Lifestyle Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to talk about why Zepbound, an injectable weight loss drug, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, when it will be available for consumers, and what you need to know if you’re planning on using it.

