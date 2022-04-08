Dr. Justin Fiala, pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what you need to know about the Omicron subvariant XE, how contagious it is, and if the current vaccines are enough to keep it under control.

