Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases, at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joins Dean Richards for this week’s health update. Dr. Murphy tells you what you need to know about RSV and what to do to protect yourself. Then Dr. Murphy talks a little bit about how to stay safe during the freezing cold temperatures.
