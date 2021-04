Healthcare worker Caryn Blair (R) administers a Covid-19 vaccine to Nicolas Gonzalez Marcelino at Florida Memorial University Vaccination Site in Miami Gardens, Florida on April 14, 2021. – Florida Division of Emergency Management has opened a new permanent vaccination site at Florida Memorial University. The walk-up site will administer 200 doses of Moderna vaccine per day to any Florida resident over the age of 18. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Anju Peters, MD, Allergy and Immunology at Northwestern Medicine, joins Anna to talk about a new trial looking at how people with allergies response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, as well as what people with allergies should know about these vaccines.

People interested in learning more about the study should call 312-695-3530 or email amina.guo@northwestern.edu.