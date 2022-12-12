Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about an increase in flu cases, what the most common flu strain is, how long COVID is treated, and why Paxlovid could be very expensive next year. He also discusses the difference between Tamiflu and Theraflu, the best sleeping positions for your health, and researching symptoms before going to the doctor.

