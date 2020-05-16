Listen Now
Is it coronavirus or seasonal allergies?

British actress Judi Dench, sneezes after sniffing an apricot rose named after her as it is launched by Shropshire grower David Austin Roses during the press preview of the Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London Monday May 22, 2017. The Queen will open the show later Monday. ( Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

During this pandemic, many people are struggling to differentiate allergy symptoms from COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Baiju Malde, Allergist at Northwestern Medical Group Primary and Specialty Care, joins Ji to explain the differences between the two.

