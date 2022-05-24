Dr. Irfan Hafiz, infectious disease specialist and Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, joined John Landecker to talk about the latest health news surrounding monkeypox. Dr. Hafiz sheds some light on the viral disease and informs listeners that there is a vaccine and not to worry.
Should we be worried about monkeypox? The answer is ‘no,’ and a Northwestern infectious disease specialist explains why
by: Ashley Bihun
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter