What if you get COVID-19 in between vaccine dose one and two? Dr. Kevin Most discusses

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. Dr. Most says that vaccine production will begin to ramp up and that by the summer we will be “begging” people to get vaccinated. Dr. Most also answers the question, what if you get COVID-19 in between dose one and two?

