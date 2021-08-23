What does the Pfizer vaccine full FDA approval really mean?

FILE – In this March 2, 2021, file photo, pharmacy technician Hollie Maloney loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Dr. Robert Murphy, infectious disease expert and executive director of Northwestern University’s Institute for Global Health joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine means for people who are still unsure of taking the shot.

