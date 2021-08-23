What does the Pfizer vaccine full FDA approval really mean?

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is preparing to lay out the Biden administration’s vision for the Indo-Pacific region, an area of growing importance to a government that has made countering China’s influence globally a centerpiece of its foreign policy.

The address Tuesday morning at Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay waterfront park is an opportunity for the former state attorney general and U.S. senator to prove her fluidity with diplomatic and security issues.