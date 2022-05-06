Dr. Justin Fiala, pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the coronavirus BA.2 omicron subvariant is more contagious, and whether it will be the predominant strain in the United States.

