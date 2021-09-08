What are your chances of getting sick from a breakthrough COVID-19 infection?

FILE – In this April 21, 2021 file photo, a registered dons protective gear before entering a room at a hospital in Royal Oak, Mich. In 2021, U.S. hospitalizations and deaths are nearly all among the unvaccinated, and real-world data from Britain and Israel support that protection against the worst cases remains strong. What scientists call “breakthrough” infections in people who are fully vaccinated make up a small fraction of cases. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Dr. Robert Murphy, Professor of Infectious Diseases at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why vaccinated individuals who experience a breakthrough COVID-19 infection may only have mild symptoms.

