Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses when we could see a combo COVID/flu shot and the new lung cancer screening guidelines. He also talks about whether or not Red Dye #3 could be banned country-wide, why you should check your eye drops before you use them, and what symptoms to expect with the new time change.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction