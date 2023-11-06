Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most discusses when we could see a combo COVID/flu shot and the new lung cancer screening guidelines. He also talks about whether or not Red Dye #3 could be banned country-wide, why you should check your eye drops before you use them, and what symptoms to expect with the new time change.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)