Dr. Clyde Yancy, Chief of Cardiology and Associate Medical director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute at Northwestern Medicine, joins John Williams to discusses diversity and inclusion efforts at Northwestern Medicine.

Dr. Clyde Yancy explains that the “new generation” of Northwestern Medicine is focused on ensuring access to high quality and culturally sensitive care for Chicago communities.

Dr. Yancy and John Williams discuss the ways that Northwestern’s Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute seeks to screen for social determinants of health (SDOH) of vulnerable populations to achieve better health outcomes in Chicago.

John and Dr. Yancy talk about the interconnectedness of health and legislators in our communities, and how vital communication is between medical professionals and the government in order to achieve long-term solutions