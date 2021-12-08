What are fibroids and how common are they?

Anna Davlantes and Dr. Angela Chaudhari (WGN Radio)

Dr. Angela Chaudhari, surgeon at the Center for Complex Gynecology, joins Anna to talk about how the pandemic caused people to delay a lot of their routine care, her work for the Center for Complex Gynecology, the type of patients they see at the center, how fibroids are the most common pelvic tumor in women, the symptoms women experience who have fibroids, the common treatments for fibroids, and if fibroids impact fertility and the ability to get pregnant. Go to ccgyn.nm.org if you want to learn more about the Northwestern Medicine Center for Complex Gynecology. And to make an appointment call 312.694.MIGS (6447).

