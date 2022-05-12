Dr. Teni Brown, an Urogynecologist and an Assistant Professor of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at Northwestern Medicine, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News for Women’s Health Takeover Day sponsored by Northwestern Medicine. Dr. Brown treats pelvic floor disorders, including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary and fecal incontinence, and other genitourinary tract disorders and Dr. Brown shares about surgical and nonsurgical treatment options that Northwestern Medicine offers for these conditions.

