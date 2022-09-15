Dr. Emily Rogalski, associate director of the Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer Disease at Northwestern University, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the new exciting approaches to Alzheimer’s research.
