Understanding allergies and the COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Allergy & immunology specialist at Northwestern Medicine Dr. Anju Peters joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about severe allergic reactions experienced by two of the first recipients of a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK and to explain the differences between allergy symptoms and COVID symptoms.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”