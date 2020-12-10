Understanding allergies and the COVID-19 vaccine

Allergy & immunology specialist at Northwestern Medicine Dr. Anju Peters joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about severe allergic reactions experienced by two of the first recipients of a COVID-19 vaccine in the UK and to explain the differences between allergy symptoms and COVID symptoms.
