Listen Now
Ji Suk Yi

UIC will start coronavirus vaccine testing next month

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Richard Novak, UIC Professor of Medicine & Chief of Infectious Disease joins The Roe Conn Show to talk about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 that will be tested in clinical trials at the University of Illinois at Chicago next month.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter:

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Share this story

Roe Conn
Weekdays 3-7 p.m. RoeConn

Roe Conn is host of The Roe Conn Show on Chicago’s WGN Radio and a contributor to ABC7’s Windy City Live. A lifelong Chicagoan, Roe has been one of the city’s top rated radio personalities for the last two decades. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular