Dr. Justin Moore, Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what’s next for Illinois following an announcement from the White House that more steps will be taken to make the antiviral treatment Paxlovid more accessible to people across the country.

