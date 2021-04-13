Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of blood clots were reported. Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott to comment on the breaking news.

