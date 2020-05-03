Listen Now
John Williams

Turkey records 61 new COVID-19 deaths, lowest in over a month

An aerial view of Istanbul’s Eminonu shopping district, deserted due to the coronavirus lockdown, in Istanbul, Friday, May 1, 2020. Turkey has imposed partial lockdowns in 31 provinces every weekend and on national holidays amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s health minister has announced 61 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number in over a month. The country’s total death toll stands at 3,397.

Fahrettin Koca tweeted Sunday that 1,670 more cases were confirmed, with the total number of infections now at 126,045. The daily increase is the lowest climb in over a month, but the number of administered tests has also decreased.

Turkey ranks eighth in confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, but experts believe the tally around the world is higher than reported.

The health minister said 4,892 people were discharged from hospitals Sunday, with total recoveries now above 63,000.

The country extended restrictions put in place in early April of entry and exits from 31 Turkish cities for another day until President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviews the measures Monday.

___

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

