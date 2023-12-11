Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talks about why you should stick to your sleep schedule during the holidays and the symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea. He also discusses why outbreaks of “walking pneumonia” are increasing, how to know if you have chronic fatigue syndrome, and a special announcement from Dr. Most.

