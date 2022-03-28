Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the BA.2 variant and when another COVID shot could be approved. He also talked about joint stiffness and how to relieve it, the characteristics of different pain relief medications, and answered listeners’ questions.

