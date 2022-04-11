Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared details on the XE COVID variant, mixing vaccine brands, and how to know the difference between the different COVID strains. He also talked about when to get your shingles shot and why you should avoid buying swai fish.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction