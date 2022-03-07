This is how much water you should really be drinking

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most talked about updated COVID numbers, obesity awareness, and how to start your exercise journey. He also discussed how much water you should be drinking daily and answered listeners’ questions. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)