Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most explained what non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is, the progress of Damar Hamlin’s health, and the new Omicron sub-variant. He also talked about what kinds of New Year’s resolutions you should be making and understanding different diets.

