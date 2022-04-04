Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the benefits of the COVID-19 booster and if we will need to get them annually. He also talked about the uses of different pain medications and a rise of stomach flu cases.
Dr. Kevin Most: These are the functions of different pain medications
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Prescription medications. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)