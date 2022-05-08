Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Jon Hansen, who filled in for Dean Richards, for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most and Jon talk about the rise in cases in Washington after the White House Correspondents dinner this last week and serves as a reminder of how contagious COVID is. Dr. Most reminds you to still be careful when going to large public gatherings. Then Dr. Most and Jon talk about the importance of recognizing signs of a stroke so you can get people help immediately. Later on Dr. Most takes listener questions.

