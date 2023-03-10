Dr. Sarah Friedewald, the chief of breast imaging at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to explain why dense breasts make it more difficult to spot tumors in mammograms and why the FDA will now require a dense breast disclosure at mammogram clinics.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka