Dr. Claudia Tellez, the medical director of the Hispanic Breast Cancer Clinic at the Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to explain why it’s still tougher for Black and Hispanic women to survive breast cancer, and why it’s important for women to get screened early.

